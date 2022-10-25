Share:

LAHORE-The Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd ATF 16&Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 Leg-2 was formally inaugurated here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park on Monday.

CEO Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd, Tariq Zaman, inaugurated the Asian Tennis event in the presence of Tournament Director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Tournament Referee Shehzad Alvi, players and their families and tennis lovers. He assured his all-out support to the PLTA, saying he would continue this support to further promote the game in the province as well as in the country.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik thanked Mr. Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd, for sponsoring the Ali Embroidery Mills ATF 16&Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022. “We are now fully focusing on junior development program, which has now started yielding fruits as our junior players have started winning Asian titles and with more efforts and all-out financial support, we can help them represent the country in ATP and Grand Slam events.”

On Monday, the matches were also played and top players succeeded in making it into the next round. In the boys U-16 first round, Bilal Asim beat shehryar Anees 6-1, 6-3, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Taimoor Khan 6-1, 6-0, Ahtesham Humayun beat Salaar Khan 6-0, 6-1, Hamid Israr beat Hamza Rehmat 6-0, 6-2, Asad Zaman beat Amir Mazari 7-6, 6-2, Kashan Tariq beat Aized Khalil 6-0, 6-0 and Hamza Roman beat Nabeel Qayum 6-1, 6-0.

Meanwhile, the matches were also decided in the Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022. In the boys/girls U-14 first round, Hajra Suhail beat Hafiz Hussain 6-1, Bismel Zia beat M Ayyan Khan 6-0, Amna Qayum beat M Taha Khan 6-0, Salar Hussain beat M Ibrahim Qadir 6-0 and Abdur Rehman beat Hamza Ahmad 6-2.

In the boys/girls U-12 first round, Abdur Rehman beat M Taha Malik 6-1, Bismel Zia beat Shafay Iqbal 6-0, Mustafa Uzair beat Hafiz Hussain 6-2, Aalay Husnain beat Nameer Ahsan 6-1 and Hajra Suhail beat Aliyan Ali 6-2.a