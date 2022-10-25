Share:

RAWALPINDI- A five-day anti-polio vaccination campaign has been kicked off in the district here on Monday. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Marzia Salim started a polio campaign by administering polio drops to children under the age of 5 years during a ceremony held at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). CEO Health Dr Ansar Ishaq, President RCCI Sadiq Rafique, and other business community leaders attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the ADC appealed to the parents to cooperate with the anti polio teams visiting door to door and get their children with polio drops.

Meanwhile, the police and other law enforcement agencies in the city have announced stringent security for vaccinators as they launch an immunisation campaign in the district. As many as 1100 policemen along with personnel of other LEAs will be deployed to provide security to polio teams.

The police authorities were directed to enhance patrolling in areas to keep a vigil on the suspicious elements besides checking and giving briefing to cops on duty.