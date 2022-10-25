Share:

The body of late journalist Arshad Sharif, who had been killed by police firing in Kenya, was dispatched to Pakistan and it will reach Islamabad Airport tonight at 1:05am.

Javeria Siddique, wife of late Arshad Sharif, also tweeted that his body would reach Islamabad Airport tonight. “He will be laid to rest on Thursday at the H-11 graveyard in Islamabad,” she added.

It was also learnt that the body of Arshad Sharif reached Doha Airport from Nairobi via QR flight 1342.

Pakistani High Commissioner Syeda Saqlain was supervising all the arrangements at Doha Airport.

Moreover, the video of the car in which Arshad Sharif was travelling at the time of the shooting has also surfaced.

The video was posted on social media by a local Kenyan journalist.

Arshad Sharif was riding in that white car when he was shot while his friends were also present in the same car at that time.