LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that only the Allah Almighty gives strength to a human to defeat any disease or tough situation. She said this while addressing the Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar at Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Monday. She said, “Today I am not participating in the seminar as a Health minister but as a breast cancer survivor patient. Two-year ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer.” She said that she is lucky that the disease was diagnosed at early stage. Only early diagnosis of cancer can save a person from this dangerous disease, she added.
She further said that a mother and child block with 550 beds in Gangaram Hospital is going to be opened for the public very soon. Yasmin Rashid said four new units are also being established in Mother and Child Block