LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that only the Allah Almighty gives strength to a human to defeat any disease or tough situation. She said this while addressing the Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar at Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Monday. She said, “Today I am not participating in the seminar as a Health minister but as a breast cancer survivor patient. Two-year ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer.” She said that she is lucky that the disease was diagnosed at early stage. Only early diagnosis of cancer can save a person from this dangerous disease, she added.

She further said that a mother and child block with 550 beds in Gangaram Hospital is going to be opened for the public very soon. Yasmin Rashid said four new units are also being estab­lished in Mother and Child Block