QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bi­zenjo on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif. In his message, the chief minister said that Arshad Shairf was one of the credible journal­ists of the country. His services in the field of journalism will always be remembered. “May his soul rest in peace and may his family have the courage to bear this ir­reparable loss with fortitude.”