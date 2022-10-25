Share:

Amidst the cricket season, Bisconni Music took everyone by surprise by introducing the audience to a catchy, vibe-worthy cricket anthem featuring Tinak Dhin crooner, Waqar Ehsin, which has been produced by Talha Dar.

The cricket anthem exceeded all expectations, as it garnered the fans praises shortly after it's release.

While speaking about the track, the producer Talha Dar stated that "Waqar Ehsin did an incredible job on the vocals and Ahsan for penning down amazing lyrics.Thank you the maestro Imran Khalil for churning out a great master of the track"

What makes Bisconni Music stand out is that it’s a platform that encourages fresh talent to steal the spotlight. Not only that, but it also allows artists the creative liberty to experiment and incorporate their own personalities in their work.

Even though the music platform is new to Pakistan (it was launched last year), it has already won over thousands of Pakistanis, cumulating millions of views in a short span of time.