Shehbaz reaches Riyadh to attend Davos in the Desert conference n Scheduled to hold important meeting with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to further boost Saudi investments in Pakistan.
RIYADH/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Prince Muhammad bin Salman.
The PM would attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit (Davos in the Desert) being hosted by the crown prince under his Vision 2030.
This year, the conference’s theme is “Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order”. Shehbaz Sharif was received by Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud at the airport. He was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other officials.
Shehbaz Sharif would share his thoughts in the conference. He is also expected to meet other leaders on the sideline of the conference. This is the second time that Pakistan has been invited in such conference, which reflects strong bounds between the two countries.
During his stay at Riyadh, PM Shehbaz will meet Saudi Crown Prince and discuss to strengthen the multidimensional cooperation in the economic sector and to further enhance brotherly relations between the two countries. During the meeting between the two leaders, bilateral relationship and regional situation would also come under discussion.
Earlier in the day, he departed for the visit from Nur Khan Air Base. A statement by the Foreign Office said PM Shehbaz’s official trip to Saudi Arabia was scheduled following an invitation by Prince Salman.
Confirming his at tendance at the summit, the PM tweeted: “The present state of the global economy needs new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths. “There are serious concerns about the threat of global recession hitting the economies. The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on developing countries. High time the world explored solutions to the deepening challenges through candid dialogue.” Pakistan considers the conference as an opportunity to draw world’s attention towards the climate-induced floods. Hundreds of delegates from around the world including government officials, business leaders and even CEOs of American companies are attending the summit starting in Riyadh today. Shehbaz is visiting Saudi Arabia as the Saudi crown prince is also planning to visit Pakistan next month. Mohammad bin Salman is expected to travel to Islamabad next month on a crucial visit Pakistan is hoping will lead to yet another financial bailout package from the oil-rich Arab nation. PM Shehbaz has already invited the Saudi de facto ruler on a visit to Pakistan when he visited Saudi Arabia in July.