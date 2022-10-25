Share:

Shehbaz reaches Riyadh to attend Davos in the Desert conference n Scheduled to hold important meeting with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to further boost Saudi investments in Pakistan.

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on the in­vitation of Saudi Crown Prince Prince Muham­mad bin Salman.

The PM would attend the Saudi Future Invest­ment Initiative Sum­mit (Davos in the Des­ert) being hosted by the crown prince under his Vision 2030.

This year, the con­ference’s theme is “In­vesting in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order”. Shehbaz Sharif was received by Riyadh Governor Prince Fais­al Bin Bandar Bin Ab­dul Aziz Al Saud at the airport. He was accom­panied by Finance Min­ister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other officials.

Shehbaz Sharif would share his thoughts in the conference. He is also expected to meet other leaders on the sideline of the conference. This is the second time that Pakistan has been invit­ed in such conference, which reflects strong bounds between the two countries.

During his stay at Ri­yadh, PM Shehbaz will meet Saudi Crown Prince and discuss to strengthen the multidi­mensional cooperation in the economic sector and to further enhance brotherly relations be­tween the two coun­tries. During the meet­ing between the two leaders, bilateral rela­tionship and region­al situation would also come under discussion.

Earlier in the day, he departed for the visit from Nur Khan Air Base. A statement by the For­eign Office said PM She­hbaz’s official trip to Saudi Arabia was sched­uled following an invita­tion by Prince Salman.

Confirming his at­ tendance at the summit, the PM tweeted: “The present state of the global economy needs new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irri­tants and forge new paths. “There are serious concerns about the threat of global recession hitting the econ­omies. The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on developing coun­tries. High time the world ex­plored solutions to the deep­ening challenges through candid dialogue.” Pakistan considers the conference as an opportunity to draw world’s attention towards the climate-induced floods. Hundreds of delegates from around the world including government officials, busi­ness leaders and even CEOs of American companies are attending the summit start­ing in Riyadh today. Sheh­baz is visiting Saudi Arabia as the Saudi crown prince is also planning to visit Pa­kistan next month. Moham­mad bin Salman is expected to travel to Islamabad next month on a crucial visit Pa­kistan is hoping will lead to yet another financial bail­out package from the oil-rich Arab nation. PM Shehbaz has already invited the Saudi de facto ruler on a visit to Paki­stan when he visited Saudi Arabia in July.