ISLAMABAD-A delegation of Chinese disaster management experts submitted their preliminary report on the damage caused by the recent floods in Pakistan and suggested measures to prevent similar disasters in the future.

According to Gwadar Pro, an 11-member delegation led by Xu Xianbiao of the Department of Flood Control and Drought Relief of the Ministry of Emergency Management of China submitted the report after visiting various flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

The delegation also included experts from the Ministry of Water Resources of China and the Meteorological Administration of China.

According to the Gwadar Pro report, the heaviest rainfall since 1961 affected 84 districts, or one-third of Pakistan’s total area, affecting about 33 million people, or one-seventh of the country’s total population.

The report stated that Pakistan has not been able to deal with the post-disaster situation alone.

It said that southern parts of the country are still inundated, and waterlogged areas are prone to infectious diseases and people lack access to clean drinking water.

Floods caused over $32 billion losses, WB initial estimated.

Homeless people living in shelters are in dire need of emergency assistance, it highlighted.

The report stated that crops have been destroyed over vast tracts of land and food shortages and hunger are being faced by the people.

Chinese team leader Xianbiao also shared China’s practical experience of flood control.

He said that the team would come out with its detailed report soon and hoped that the Chinese and Pakistani authorities would work together to deal with the situation.

The report called for better relief efforts to ensure food, clean water, clothing, medical aid and shelter to the affected people.