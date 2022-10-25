Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has appointed Rai Mansab Ali Khan as Chairman CM Complaint Cell (South Punjab) and Makhdoom Altaf Babar as coordi­nator to chairman CM Complaint Cell Punjab. He gave notifications to them at his office during a meeting as both thanked the CM for assigning the responsibility. The CM said that joint efforts were needed to resolve the public problems at their door­steps. The provincial government was serving to resolve the problems of every area, he concluded.