Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Monday organized an Islamic Calligraphy exhibition on Monday in connection with the Holy month of Rabi ul Awal. He said that the Islamic calligraphy was the heritage of Muslims, and the tradition of calligraphy was centuries old while our calligraphers were the trustees of this tradition who kept the art alive.

The Commissioner added that PAC was the guardian of the culture of Punjab province in the true sense, and preservation of the lost crafts, customs and traditions by PAC was commendable. He said that the programs in arts, literature and performing arts would be organized through the Punjab Arts Council soon.