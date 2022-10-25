Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan visited different places of the provincial capital to review cleanli­ness, desalting of drains and restoration of green belts here on Monday. He visited Dubai Chowk Iqbal Town and Kharak Nala to inspect cleanliness condition of the area. He directed the Water And Sanitation Agency to speed up cleaning process of Kharak Nala. The commissioner directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority to plan saplings and trees around the Nala. He said that the perfor­mance of staff and in-charges would be reviewed daily and the in-charge would held accountable for nonperformance. Apart from that, the direc­tors of the departments of area, where the target of the visit be decided, would also be responsible