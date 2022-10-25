Share:

Given the recently passed by-election and the new record set by PTI leader Imran Khan for the most number of seats contested—seven in one election—the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been mulling a change in the rules to stop this problematic practice. The reason for implementing a new rule against this is clear—the cost involved for one seat in this by-election was Rs75.8 million—and this means that multiple seats being contested by one individual only means that more elections will need to be held in the event of a win in multiple seats.

In any case, the idea that a political leader is representing his own constituency does not really hold any validity in Pakistan under the existing model. In principle, for a lawmaker to truly represent a constituency, there must be some sort of connection to the region or its people. When a candidate contests multiple seats, this connection is missing, and we see that the seats themselves are little more than numbers to be won for parliament. The actual business of representing the people of a constituency gets lost in the mix this way.

There is also the issue of developing political acumen across the board—top-tier political leaders contesting every seat and not allowing local politicians to take the lead means that there is little room for local leadership to grow. Local politicians would be better able to address the needs of the people and area, and the leaders of major political parties deny both politicians and the people the impetus to develop more political experience by using the most famous political leader in all the seats as a means to get votes. This might help win an election, but in the long term, there is no substitute for local political leaders that understand their constituency properly.

Imran Khan’s bid in the recent by-elections is by no means a novel approach to winning seats in parliament. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto famously contested 5 seats in the 70s, a feat repeated by Imran Khan in 2018. However, each recent electoral contest has highlighted this problem and allowed for time and resources to be wasted as a result of this practice. The ECP must push for legislative change on this, and engage lawmakers to understand this problem and rectify it.