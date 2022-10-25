Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday challenged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict to suspend the show-cause notice against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court (SC).

ECP challenged the interim order to suspend the show cause notice issued to Imran Khan in connection with the proceedings of the derogatory remarks against the electoral watchdog.

In the petition filed in the Supreme Court, it has been said that the Election Commission is a constitutional body, which has issued notices to Imran Khan and PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary as per the law.

The show cause notices were issued after not getting a satisfactory response from the three persons, it said.

It was further stated that Section 10 of the Election Act is not conflicting with Articles 175 and 204.An attempt was made to reduce the authority of the Election Commission by the interim order of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

ECP requested in the petition that the interim order of September 21 of LHC be annulled.