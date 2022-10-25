Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Monday said that eradication of polio virus from the country requires a sustained struggle. He said: “Government is committed to ensure that the country is free from the polio virus.”

The CM said that the purpose of mark­ing the World Polio Day was to eradicate polio from the country and to secure the future of children. “Children suffer lifelong disabilities due to lack of timely treatment of polio,” he deplored, adding that many countries had eradicated po­lio with a lot of hard work.

Stressing the need for putting collec­tive efforts, he said” “Eliminating polio was definitely difficult but not impossi­ble, for which we all have to play a role.”

The role of media including schol­ars, civil society and different schools of thought is indispensable in polio campaign. “Due to the unification of all schools of thought, we are succeeding in controlling this disease to some extent,” he said paying homage to the martyred polio workers.

“Today we pay homage to our mar­tyred polio workers who sacrificed their lives to protect children from lifelong disabilities.” The chief minister assured that polio workers would be provided complete security during the polio cam­paign. Earlier, Coordinator of Emergen­cy Operation Center (EOC) Balochistan, Zahid Shah said that the five-day anti-polio campaign started from Monday in 426 union councils of 19 districts of the province. He said that during the five-day anti-polio campaign over 1.7 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in the districts. “At least 6,820 teams would be assigned to administer polio drops to children during the campaign,” he men­tioned. He further said that strict secu­rity will be provided to all the staff dur­ing the campaign on which Balochistan Levies, Police and FC would be deployed in order to control any untoward situa­tion during the drive.

He said no case of polio had been reported in Balochistan since January 2021, there was no polio virus in the environment of the province since April 2021, the presence of polio virus in the districts of other provinces of the coun­try and in Afghanistan was a challenge for the Balochistan.

Shah urged all the parents to fully cooperate with the polio workers during the campaign to prevent polio diseases to give their children polio vaccine, adding this disease could be controlled by collective efforts and cooperation in Balochistan