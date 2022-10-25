Share:

LAHORE-FG/Din Polo registered a huge-margin victory against Haji Sons Group in the match of Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2022 played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Monday.

In the main match of Pool A, FG/Din Polo started their campaign well by outsmarting Haji Sons Group by 10½ goals to 4. For FG/Din Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage, English player Edward Morris played superb polo and contributed with fabulous four goals while his teammates Sheikh Muhammad Raffay, Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Sadiq Rehman slammed in three, two and one goal respectively. For Haji Sons Group, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi banged in a brace of goals while Farhan Tahir and Mir Shoaib Ahmed converted one goal each.

Top seven top teams are participating in this tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Master Paints, FG/Din Polo and Haji Sons Group while Group B comprises Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, 4 Corps, Nagina and Platinum Homes. Today (Tuesday), the first match will be played at 2:30 pm while the second match will be contested at 3:30 pm.