Rawalpindi-The team of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has organized Faculty Professional Development Workshop at University of Sargodha, informed a varsity spokesperson on Monday.

The workshop is funded by the US government under a University Partnerships Grants Programme executed by USEFP, she said.

She added that US government has played a vital role in enhancing teaching and research capacities of Pakistani universities. The main objective of this initiative is to enhance women’s empowerment in Pakistan and ensure their increased role in society by providing them a better learning environment and quality education.

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) was able to acquire funding for the US Mission to Pakistan’s US-Pakistan University Partnerships Grants Programme earlier in September 2021. The University Partnerships Grant Programme was created in response to the success of the University Partnership programme, through which American universities formed 20 partnerships with universities in Pakistan and received money from the US government to create three-year bilateral agreements. The partnership program mainly focus on areas of professional development for teachers, enhancement of the pedagogical skills of the faculty, consultancy services, resource development and curriculum development in various fields.

The workshop module focuses on research pedagogy with specific emphasis on qualitative analysis and mix-method research, conducting systematic reviews, ethical issues, grant writing, reference management and newest approaches including evidence-based intervention research and implementation science.

The project team includes Vice Chancellor Dr Saima Hamid as project advisor and trainer. Dr Aneela Maqsood (Associate Professor of Applied Psychology) is project PI and trainer. Other trainers include Dr Adeela Rehman (Co-PI), Dr Shaheryar Naveed, Dr Shazia Hashmat. The team includes allied partnership trainers from the USA including Prof Dr Michael Hirsch and Dr Sadaf Sajjad.