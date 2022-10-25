Share:

The flight carrying mortal remains of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif left Nairobi at 1:25am on Tuesday. The dead body of Arshad Sharif will reach Islamabad via Doha.

Arshad Sharif, was reportedly shot to death by Kenyan Police along the Nairobi-Magadi highway on Sunday in “mistaken identity case”.

According to Kenyan media, the journalist was fatally shot in the head by cops after allegedly violating a roadblock established to keep an eye on motor vehicles using the route.

The media, while quoting local police officials, said that they were directed to intercept a car involved in a carjacking in Nairobi in which a child was taken hostage, which was similar to the one Arshad Sharif and his driver were driving.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Kenyan President William Ruto and emphasized for an impartial and fair investigation into the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Discussing the tragic incident with the Kenyan president, the prime minister also conveyed serious concerns of the Pakistani nation and the media community.

He had also requested the Kenyan president to fast-track the fulfilment of formalities for returning the body of late journalist to Pakistan.

President William Ruto expressed grief over the incident and assured that justice would be served in the matter.

He also assured to share the investigation report soon besides accelerating the process of returning the body of late journalist.