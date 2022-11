Share:

At least four persons were killed in collision between a passenger coach and car in Kalat on Monday night.

According to details, the accident occurred near Ghousabad Cross at the National Highway where a passenger coach going to Karachi from Quetta collided with a car coming from opposite direction due to which four persons traveling in the car died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Kalat.