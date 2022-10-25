Share:

Moscow-The Russian Kremlin said on Monday that France and Germany were showing “no desire” to participate in mediation on the Ukrainian conflict and praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s offer to organise talks. “Ankara takes a different position from that of Paris and Berlin… and has declared its readiness to continue mediation efforts,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“[French President Emmanuel] Macron and [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz — they have shown no desire to listen to Russia’s position or participate in mediation efforts,” he added.

Over the weekend Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu called his American, French, Turkish and British counterparts. Shoigu conveyed “concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’”, according to the Russian side.

Shortly after, Washington, London and Paris issued a joint statement “rejecting Russia’s transparently false accusations about Ukraine”.

Meanwhile, Erdogan has aimed to retain open dialogue with Russia and Western countries in Russia’s military offensive and emerged as a key mediator. He has played a role in the only two tangible agreements between Moscow and Kyiv since the beginning of the offensive.

Turkey helped broker the deal that allowed grain exports to resume under the UN’s aegis in July. Erdogan also played a role in a prisoner swap in September, one of the largest exchanges.

Meanwhile, Russia is sending more troops into the key southern city of Kherson and may be preparing to defend it, Ukraine’s spy chief has said.

Ukraine had previously suggested some Russian units might be leaving. Russia took Kherson in the early days of the war, but has recently come under pressure as Ukrainian troops advance along the Dnipro River.

Russian authorities in the city have ordered thousands of civilians to evacuate.

Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian intelligence chief, dismissed this as an “information operation”, telling the Ukrayinska Pravda website Moscow was “trying to create the illusion that everything is lost”.

The Russian military is sending in more troops and preparing the streets for defence, he said, adding that the removal of citizens is a pretence to save face in case the city falls to Ukraine.

This is a departure from Kyiv’s earlier comments that the invading forces were leaving the city. “They are not preparing to exit now,” he said.

Precise movements of either sides’ troops on the ground, however, could not be verified. The suggestion that Russian troops are digging in raises the possibility of a fierce fight in the coming weeks.