ISLAMABAD - “Hopefully we will kick start this year a very important exhibition on Pakistan’s Gandhara in the Beijing’s Palace Museum.” Pakistani Ambassador to China Moinul- Haque told China Economic Net (CEN) in an interview. Stressing great potential of China-Pakistan cooperation in the tourism and cultural industries, the envoy informed CEN that a list of activities has been shared between the two countries, adding that the events will “include [cultural] exhibitions and … visits from China [to Pakistan] by tour operators.” The Gandhara art exhibition is also mentioned in a February joint statement between China and Pakistan. As per the statement, the two sides will “further expand cooperation for the conservation and presentation of heritage and artefacts of the two countries.” In recent years, China and Pakistan have beefed up cooperation in the tourism and cultural industries. Two Pakistan animated films, for example, hit Chinese theatres last year, with The Donkey King becoming the best-performing Pakistan film in China