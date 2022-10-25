Share:

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would request superior judiciary and MOD to look into the recent increases in property tax by Walton Cantonment Board. This would only alienate citizens and create ill will. All over the world, senior citizens, over 70 years old, are extended facilities, concessions and exemptions from taxation etc., but it seems there is no such consideration in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I am over 72 years old, surviving on a meagre pension and savings, living in my self-owned, self-occupied residence, (213-Z Phase3 DHA Lahore), built in 1995, with no portion of it being rented, who paid taxes all is life and now expected due consideration. There is no relief even for tax filers.

Given the financial constraints, it is not possible for me to get the services of a prominent lawyer, because I cannot afford it, nor can many others like me, living in cantonments. There should be some correlation to property tax levied in comparable housing societies in Lahore and the rest of Punjab etc.

I fail to understand: how can cantonment board arbitrarily decide to evaluate my self-owned house as if I were a tenant, and increase the property tax astronomically? They have changed the formula for the evaluation of property tax, based on its assumed rental value, even if it is self-occupied and is the only house you own anywhere in Pakistan. The Cantonment Boards must curtail expenditure, and raise revenues from Golf Courses and multiple houses owned by retired/serving paid elite, who enjoy patronage. As it is, inflation and age already burden people over 70 years, with no source of income.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.