SUVA- The Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS) issued on Monday a heavy rain warning for the Fijian islands. This is due to an extensive area of cloud and rain approaching the islands from the west and is expected to affect Fiji from Tuesday to Thursday. A statement issued by the weather office said that occasional rain is expected in the greater central part of the country and parts of Bua in Vanua Levu, the second largest island in Fiji, afternoon and evening showers are expected for the rest of the islands. Meteorologist Vinal Prakash said earlier that based on their forecast, the heavy rain is expected over several days. “We have a weak trough of low pressure affecting the eastern part of the country and with that, we have strong wind over waters and we expect strong wind over land areas of small islands -- the Lomaiviti islands, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands. We have a trough of low system which is expected to approach the group from the west.” Meanwhile, a strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of the Yasawa islands, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti islands.