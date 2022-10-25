Share:

MULTAN - Diwali, one of the biggest festivals of Hindu community, was observed with enthusiasm here on Monday.

The Dewali’s celebrations com­menced on Sunday night as earthen lamps were lit in homes. Hindu com­munity performed ‘pooja’ at scat­tered places, including old Shujabad Road, Double Pathak, Bagh Langay Khan and some other areas.

They exchanged gifts and enjoyed the festival by bursting crackers. In Multan, over 2,000 Hindus are resid­ing at different places who arranged functions to mark the event. The local administration made tight security arrangements on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday distributed 23 cheques of Rs5,000 each to members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

Social Welfare and Finance depart­ments have arranged relief cheques of Rs115,000 on the occasion of Di­wali. Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, Deputy Di­rector Social Welfare M Uzair, Ashok Lal, and members of the Hindu com­munity were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that minority communities enjoying equal rights in the country and the government was making all-out efforts for their welfare and prosperity. He said that quotas had been allocated for mi­norities in jobs