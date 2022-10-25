Share:

LAHORE-The All-New Honda HR-V 2022 is a significant automobile preferred by customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. The success of Honda HR-V has been witnessed worldwide. Moreover, recently in March 2022, Honda HR-V was honored at Red Dot Award for its design on a global level. The reasons behind Honda HR-V’s success are its design, fuel efficiency, cargo & interior space along with its driving experience which makes it the “Smart Choice”.

It is apparent that HR-V will set a new SUV segment benchmark in Pakistan since it is the first Japanese Brand Mid SUV launched in Pakistan. It is officially being launched in Pakistan market with the message “Excite Your Life” bringing a whole new experience to customers through its outstanding values: “Advanced Technology – Comfortable – Smart Choice.” Takafumi Koike, President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Co., Ltd.,said, “Pakistan is a key market for Honda, and we are confident that our customer base would be amazed by the launch of this All-NEW HONDA HR-V 2022.” Honda HR-V is nothing like a conventional automobile. It’s striking features of a remarkable body design, highly-responsive performance with maximum torque of 145 Newton-meters, diversified interior & exterior elements will excite each and everyone.

In addition, All-New Honda HR-V 2022 is exceptionally comfortable as its interior is carefully designed, prioritizing the comfort and space for the driver, passengers and luggage fully integrating it within their everyday lives. The highlight of comfort is the roomy cabin, the design of the instrument panel with a neat layout, easy to use to bring high convenience for both driver and passengers. The platform configuration also allows Honda to retain unique magic seat design in the segment, that offers 3 flexibles mode: Utility Mode, Tall Mode, Long mode with both fold-flat or flip-up seat flexibility, depending on purpose of use. To fully satisfy the entertainment demands of customers, Honda HR-V is equipped an 9-inch entertainment screen with high resolution, allowing connection to smartphones. With an 4-speaker system, the driver or passenger regardless of position in the car can feel the multi-dimensional, lively and authentic music melody. The All-New Honda HR-V delivers both aesthetics and comfort promising to Excite Your Life.

It is unquestionably exciting that the All-New Honda HR-V 2022 is a perfect blend of classic sportiness and comfort, a suitable fit for all lifestyles.

Interested customers can experience the All-New Honda HR-V 2022 at Honda showrooms nationwide starting. In order to get more information about the All-New Honda HR-V 2022, customers can visit any nearest Honda 3S Dealership or the website: www.honda.com.pk.