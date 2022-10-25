Share:

ISLAMABAD- Two distinguished Pakistani professors Zabta Khan Shinwari and Tasawar Hayat got elected unanimously as Vice President and Secretary General, respectively, of the Islamic World Academy of Sciences (IAS) in its 24th General Assembly Meeting held during the 23rd IAS Conference in Rabat, Morocco.

Both Zabta and Tasawar are internationally known scientists and Fellows at Pakistan Academy of Sciences. The idea of establishing the IAS first appeared in the plan of action developed by the OIC Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), said a press release issued here on Monday.

The IAS came into being as an independent, non-political, non-governmental, and non-profit organization of distinguished scientists dedicated to the promotion of all aspects of science and technology in the Islamic world, the press release said. It says that the IAS seeks to act as a functional platform for improving, facilitating and nurturing interaction, collaboration, networking and enhancing knowledge sharing in order to address pressing challenges facing socioeconomic development in OIC member states. The IAS aspires to avail its capacity and capability to serve as an Islamic Brain Think Tank and to respond effectively and timely to current and futuristic needs for advancing and promoting developmental goals and objectives to realize the aspirations of the Ummah.

According to the press release, Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari is a former Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology; Qarshi University-Lahore. He has been declared a distinguished National Professor by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

He has served as a former Secretary General, Pakistan Academy of Sciences, and Vice Chair UNESCO-COMEST. The Government of Pakistan awarded him two civil awards (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz). While recognizing his efforts in Ethics in Science and Technology, UNESCO awarded him, Avicenna Gold Medal, in 2015.

Prof Dr Tasawar Hayat is also a distinguished Professor at Quaid-i-Azam University and was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the government.

He was also a winner of Prof Abdus Salam Prize in Mathematics, TWAS Young Scientist Award, 17th Khwarizmi International Award, Government of Iran, COMSTECH International Award, ISESCO International Award, Distinguished Scientist of the Year Award (2010) by Pakistan Academy of Sciences, Alexander Von Humboldt Fellowship, Obada Prize, 2021 and many others. Currently, he is Secretary General of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences.