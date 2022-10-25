Share:

ISLAMABAD-The capital city police have arrested 14 criminals including 6 pocket pickers during a special crackdown against the outlaws and also seized stolen mobile phones, valuables, wine, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that Aabpara police team arrested two accused namely Gul Agha and Saeed Inam and recovered stolen mobile phone and valuables from their possession. Likewise, Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Sulman and Sheeraz and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Mansabdar and recovered 440 grams of hashish from his possession. Kirpa police arrested an accused namely Atif Shahzad and recovered 10 litre of liquor from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders police teams arrested two accused from different areas of the city. The police also intensifies crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers and arrested five professional beggars

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Capital police have arrested six members of a pickpocket gang and recovered Rs 3,08,000 cash and valuables from their possession. The accused were identified as Shafqat Abbas, Basheer Hussain, Ghulam Haider, Sajjad Ali, Ehtisham Malik and Muhammad Ameer. Further investigation is underway.