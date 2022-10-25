Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the federal government to complete the process for establishing and notify human rights courts. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions while hearing case related to the torture on prisoners in the Adiala Jail. During the hearing, Justice Athar said that cases of human rights violations would be heard in special courts. He said that there are strong laws related to human rights which can deal with the violations. The IHC Chief Justice said that the court would not tolerate torture inflicted upon the prisoners and that the inhuman practice of custodial torture should end now. The bench mentioned that the inquiry report’s findings manifest grave violation of human rights and abetment thereof by public servants and it also affirms negligence on the part of public servants in prevention of such violations. “Prima facie, the Inspector General of Prisons, Punjab and the Superintendent, Central Jail, Rawalpindi are either involved in the human rights violations or have been negligent in prevention of such violations,” said Justice Athar. Pursuant to the court’s direction, the National Commission for Human Rights submitted a detailed inquiry report regarding custodial torture alleged by prisoners incarcerated in Central Jail, Rawalpindi and along with the inquiry report, a sealed envelope was also submitted containing statements of the incarcerated prisoners while the statements were kept confidential so that the prisoners are not harmed. However, the statements/ photographs have been made part of the record. In its written order, the IHC bench directed that the federal government shall complete the process for establishing and notify Human Rights Courts under section 21 of the Act of 2012 within ten (10) days from the date of receiving this order. It also directed the Chief Secretary, government of the Punjab, who is also a member of the Implementation Commission to take effective measures to ensure that no prisoner incarcerated in the Central Jail, Rawalpindi is subjected to custodial torture. It noted that public servants who are negligent in prevention of human rights abuses are exposed to criminal prosecution and disciplinary proceedings under the Act of 2012 while the criminal prosecution is triable by Special Courts established under the Act of 2012. The court said that the Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights shall forthwith place copies of the inquiry report and this order before the Prime Minister and members of the federal cabinet and the federal government ie the Prime Minister and members of the federal cabinet will take urgent measures to facilitate the commission to effectively undertake its functions so as to prevent human rights abuse in general and implementation of the recommendations made in the inquiry report in particular. The bench also said that the commission and the federal government shall forthwith send a copy of the inquiry report to the government of the Punjab through the Chief Minister for taking immediate action against public servants responsible for human rights abuses or being negligent in prevention of such abuses in the Central Jail, Rawalpindi and the federal government shall forthwith extend assistance to the commission in establishing a complaint cell in the Central Jail, Rawalpindi while the Commission shall nominate a representative who shall visit the Central Jail, Rawalpindi in order to ensure that those prisoners who had disclosed instances of custodial torture are not harmed nor subjected to acts of reprisals by the prison authorities. Justice Athar said that the federal government, in consultation with the government of the Punjab, shall immediately take measures to accommodate the children identified in the inquiry report in an appropriate child protection centre and ensure their welfare and the federal government shall seek a report from the government of the Punjab regarding remedial actions taken to prevent further human rights abuses by officials of Central Jail, Rawalpindi. He further said that the federal government shall also seek a report from the government of the Punjab regarding criminal prosecution and disciplinary action against public servants responsible for human rights abuses or negligence in prevention of such violation. “The Implementation Commission notified by the federal government pursuant to this court’s judgment reported as “Khadim vs Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, etc.” [PLD 2020 Islamabad 268] shall also submit a report explaining the impunity against custodial torture in the Central Jail, Rawalpindi,” maintained the bench. The IHC bench observed that the findings of the commission are indeed shocking and disturbing and the inquiry report has confirmed that the phenomenon of custodial torture is an established culture within the four walls of the Jail. “The jail, instead of being a reformatory institution, virtually operates as a “Concentration Camp”. It has become obvious that the Implementation Commission notified by the federal government pursuant to the judgment of this court reported as “Khadim vs Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, etc.” [PLD 2020 Islamabad 268], has failed in preventing human rights abuses. The victims are those who belong to economically and socially marginalised sections of the society. They do not have the means to access the courts nor has the state fulfilled its constitutional obligation in ensuring that each citizen receives ‘inexpensive and expeditious justice’ mandated under Article 37(d) of the Constitution,” said the court. It said that justice is denied to the weak and vulnerable because the prevailing system allows its exploitation by the privileged and those who wield influence. The worst victims of a dysfunctional criminal justice system are the pre-trial or under- trial incarcerated persons who are presumed to be innocent. It continued, “Custodial torture in any form is the gravest violation of human rights and fundamental rights. It is intolerable in a society governed under the Constitution. Subjecting an incarcerated helpless human being, who cannot retaliate, is definitely the worst form of abuse of state authority. Corruption within the jail is rampant and unchecked. There is no accountability and thus there is impunity against custodial violence and abuse of power.” Ms Rabiya Javeri Agha, Chairperson of the commission appeared before the court and informed that on account of lack of resources and manpower, the commission has not been able to perform its functions effectively. Afzal Latif, Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights also appeared before the bench and in response to a query, he stated that the factors highlighted by the Chairperson of the Commission, which adversely affect its functions and effective implementation of the Act of 2012 will be brought to the notice of the federal government. Later, the bench deferred the hearing till October 31 in this matter.