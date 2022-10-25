Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Author­ity (FDA) on Monday sealed an illegal housing colony and demolished its structures here.

A spokesman said that the FDA enforcement team checked status of a colony namely ‘Grand Housing Arena’, developed in Chak No 235-RB and found it illegal.

Therefore, the FDA team not only sealed the premises and sales office of the illegal scheme but also demol­ished its structure and warned the developer to get the scheme legalised before selling any plot in it; otherwise, he would also be sent behind bars.

He said that under the Local Gov­ernment Ordinance 2001 and Devel­opment of Citizens Act 1976, all the housing scheme developers were bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residen­tial scheme or starting construc­tions. Therefore, no one would be allowed to violate the law and mint money by selling properties in illegal housing colonies, he added