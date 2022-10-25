Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released its detailed decision in the Toshakhana case under which PTI chairman Imran Khan was dis­qualified.

The 36-page court verdict noted that the petitioners submitted that the respondent [Imran Khan Niazi] did not disclose gifts and precious items which he acquired from for­eign countries in the statement of assets and liabilities filed before the ECP from the year 2017-2021.

The electoral watchdog in its decision says, “We are of the considered opinion that the re­spondent has become disqual­ified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with Sec­tion 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, conse­quently he ceases to be a mem­ber of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has be­come vacant accordingly”.

It says, “The money received from the sale of gifts was not disclosed in the year 2018–19, and that Imran Khan hid facts in the returns of the financial years 2020–21 and violated sections 137, 167, and 173 of the Election Act,”. The bank’s re­cord of gifts presented by Imran Khan does not correspond to the value of the gifts,” it added.

The commission in its detailed verdict wrongly mentioned the name of the constituency as NA-95 was mentioned as NA-5.

The verdict, issued with the gap of two days, mentioned that the nature of gift items included flower vases, watches, cufflinks, and decoration pieces.

The decision said that it was the obligation of the respondent [Imran Khan] to declare com­plete details of assets whether in the shape of gifts or amounts including the transfer of any as­sets to any during the financial year in the annual statement of assets and liabilities along with details and its cost value in a column in column number 2 and 3 of Form-B (remarks).

“The commission has the juris­diction to inquire into any matter or objection raised by any per­son including a reference from Speaker against any member of the Parliament or an assem­bly regarding concealment, false or misdeclaration in the state­ment of assets and liabilities af­ter 120 days,” the verdict read. “In the instant case Elections Act, 2017 is the relevant law, and the violation or non-compli­ance or misdeclaration made by any Member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) comes under the ambit of disqualification and the commission has the juris­diction to adjudicate upon the question of disqualification on any of the grounds mentioned in Article 63(1).

“The commission is also com­petent to direct filing of a crim­inal complaint under Section 190 for violation of sections 137,167 and Section 173 of the Elections Act, 2017 which is a criminal liability while misdec­laration, false declaration, and concealment of assets also bear civil liabilities,” it read.

The verdict says the respon­dent [Imran Khan Niazi] had de­liberately concealed the materi­al facts by not disclosing details of gifts in a statement of his as­sets and liabilities for the year 2018-19. He has also not pro­vided details of the gifts items required under column num­ber-3 of Form-B.

“The respondent has also made evasive and ambiguous statement in his reply that the gifts purchased by him during the financial year were gift­ed by him or on his behalf to others. Therefore, it is estab­lished that he has deliber­ately concealed material,” ac­cording to the verdict. The commission, in its judgment, stated that the PTI chief is no more a member of the Nation­al Assembly and deemed his response “not correct”.