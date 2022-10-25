ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released its detailed decision in the Toshakhana case under which PTI chairman Imran Khan was disqualified.
The 36-page court verdict noted that the petitioners submitted that the respondent [Imran Khan Niazi] did not disclose gifts and precious items which he acquired from foreign countries in the statement of assets and liabilities filed before the ECP from the year 2017-2021.
The electoral watchdog in its decision says, “We are of the considered opinion that the respondent has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with Section 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, consequently he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly”.
It says, “The money received from the sale of gifts was not disclosed in the year 2018–19, and that Imran Khan hid facts in the returns of the financial years 2020–21 and violated sections 137, 167, and 173 of the Election Act,”. The bank’s record of gifts presented by Imran Khan does not correspond to the value of the gifts,” it added.
The commission in its detailed verdict wrongly mentioned the name of the constituency as NA-95 was mentioned as NA-5.
The verdict, issued with the gap of two days, mentioned that the nature of gift items included flower vases, watches, cufflinks, and decoration pieces.
The decision said that it was the obligation of the respondent [Imran Khan] to declare complete details of assets whether in the shape of gifts or amounts including the transfer of any assets to any during the financial year in the annual statement of assets and liabilities along with details and its cost value in a column in column number 2 and 3 of Form-B (remarks).
“The commission has the jurisdiction to inquire into any matter or objection raised by any person including a reference from Speaker against any member of the Parliament or an assembly regarding concealment, false or misdeclaration in the statement of assets and liabilities after 120 days,” the verdict read. “In the instant case Elections Act, 2017 is the relevant law, and the violation or non-compliance or misdeclaration made by any Member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) comes under the ambit of disqualification and the commission has the jurisdiction to adjudicate upon the question of disqualification on any of the grounds mentioned in Article 63(1).
“The commission is also competent to direct filing of a criminal complaint under Section 190 for violation of sections 137,167 and Section 173 of the Elections Act, 2017 which is a criminal liability while misdeclaration, false declaration, and concealment of assets also bear civil liabilities,” it read.
The verdict says the respondent [Imran Khan Niazi] had deliberately concealed the material facts by not disclosing details of gifts in a statement of his assets and liabilities for the year 2018-19. He has also not provided details of the gifts items required under column number-3 of Form-B.
“The respondent has also made evasive and ambiguous statement in his reply that the gifts purchased by him during the financial year were gifted by him or on his behalf to others. Therefore, it is established that he has deliberately concealed material,” according to the verdict. The commission, in its judgment, stated that the PTI chief is no more a member of the National Assembly and deemed his response “not correct”.