Share:

As part of preparations for the party’s planned long march on Islamabad, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will reach Peshawar on a one-day visit today.

During his stay in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital, he will chair the meetings of PTI members of the provincial as well as the National Assembly (NA) besides party’s organisers, who will brief him about preparations for the march.

He will also hold meetings with the party’s social media activists.

Imran will also address a large convention of lawyers at famous Nishtar Hall.

PTI chairman had said yesterday that he would announce the date for the march this Friday (October 28, 2022).