Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to kick off his long march from Friday, while there is a probability that his march will reach Islamabad on November 4.

Sources privy to the matter said that the PTI chief will continue his public campaign in Punjab, during which he will spend much of his time in his residence in Zaman Park, while the former prime minister will monitor the preparations for the long march from Lahore.

The former prime minister will address the parliamentary party meeting of the PTI, PML-Q in Lahore tomorrow, subsequently he will make his way to Sialkot for a public campaign at 2:00 pm.