ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Monday recommended the names of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed of Lahore High Court (LHC), and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi of Sindh High Court (SHC) for their elevation to the apex court. However, the Commission with the majority of 5 to 4 deferred the elevation of Justice Shafi Siddiqui of Sindh High Court. The JCP, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and participated by four senior judges of SC – Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and one retired judge of the Supreme Court Justice (retd) Sarmad Jalal Usmani, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council Akhtar Hussain, held meeting in the Supreme Court, Islamabad. IHC CJ Athar Minallah’s name was agreed upon unanimously while Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi were appointed with a majority vote while one judge’s appointment was postponed due to not reaching a consensus. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the senior puisne judge of the apex court, in a letter had requested the CJP Umar Ata Bandial to withdraw the names of the three junior judges who have been rejected by the Commission in its last meeting of July 28. The Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association on October 22 expressed pleasure over the proposal of IHC CJ Athar Minallah’s elevation and serious concerns over the nominations of three junior judges from the LHC and the SHC for their elevation to the Supreme Court. Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations. The recommended names would now go to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges’ Appointment, which had the authority to approve or disapprove any name
