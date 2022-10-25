Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commis­sion of Pakistan (JCP) Monday recommended the names of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed of Lahore High Court (LHC), and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi of Sindh High Court (SHC) for their elevation to the apex court. However, the Commis­sion with the majority of 5 to 4 deferred the elevation of Justice Shafi Siddiqui of Sindh High Court. The JCP, presided over by Chief Justice of Paki­stan Justice Umar Ata Bandi­al, and participated by four senior judges of SC – Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Man­soor Ali Shah and one retired judge of the Supreme Court Justice (retd) Sarmad Jalal Usmani, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council Akhtar Hussain, held meet­ing in the Supreme Court, Is­lamabad. IHC CJ Athar Minal­lah’s name was agreed upon unanimously while Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi were ap­pointed with a majority vote while one judge’s appoint­ment was postponed due to not reaching a consensus. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the se­nior puisne judge of the apex court, in a letter had request­ed the CJP Umar Ata Bandial to withdraw the names of the three junior judges who have been rejected by the Commis­sion in its last meeting of July 28. The Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association on October 22 expressed pleasure over the proposal of IHC CJ Athar Mi­nallah’s elevation and seri­ous concerns over the nomi­nations of three junior judges from the LHC and the SHC for their elevation to the Su­preme Court. Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the ap­pointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endors­es these recommendations. The recommended names would now go to the Parlia­mentary Committee on Judg­es’ Appointment, which had the authority to approve or disapprove any name