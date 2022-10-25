Share:

LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan has asked the basketball players to report to Tariq Hussain, Secretary Selection Committee, along with a copy of their CNICs at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court on October 28. The Karachi team will be selected for the National Basketball Grade (A) Championship to be held in Islamabad from November 16. The selection committee will be headed by Chairman M Yaqub, whose members will be Zafar Iqbal, Fawad Ali Khan, Zahid Malik and Ashraf Yahya. Karachi team has qualified for (A) Grade after doing well in the (B) grade championship in Quetta. Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has entrusted his Coordinator Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan with the additional charge of Public Relations Officer and directed him to work as PRO till further orders.