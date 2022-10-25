Share:

HYDERABAD-The All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Programme Union staged a protest on Monday against the decision of the Health Department to end the health risk allowance of the employees.

The lady health workers led by union office bearers Raheela Sheikh, Mehwish Khan and Mumtaz Kanwal protested in front of the press club and demanded that the health risk allowance of the lady health workers be restored. They said that the lady health workers boycotted the polio duty as a protest against the decision to end the health risk allowance. The government’s decision to end the allowance has affected the employees of the health department, so this decision should be withdrawn immediately, they demanded.

The participants of the protest also chanted slogans for restoration of Health Risk Allowance of Lady Health Workers and warned of prolonged protest if demands were not met.