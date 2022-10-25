Share:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas, while cold in northern parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta eight, Gilgit nine and Murree twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Anantnag, dry in Jammu while cold and dry in Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Shopian and Baramulla six degree centigrade, Jammu fifteen, Leh minus three, Pulwama and Anantnag five degree centigrade.