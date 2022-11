Share:

QUETTA - A man was shot dead on Sibi Road near Terameel on Monday, police confirmed. The police officials said armed men opened fire at a man identified as Akhtar Mu­hammad, resident of Mengal Abad, killing him on the spot. The assailants managed to es­cape from the crime scene. The body of the victim was shifted to Civil Hospital for further medi­colegal formalities.