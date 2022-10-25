Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday visited the residence of deceased journalist Arshad Sharif, to condole the tragic death with his mother. She sympathised with the widow, children and other family members of Arshad Sharif. Speaking on the occasion, she said government was taking all possible measures to promptly repatriate the dead body of deceased journalist. She said the dead body would be repatriated as soon as possible. She urged media to not to speculate over the tragic death, adding specific details of tragic incident would be shared with media immediately after receiving from Kenyan authorities. She said Pakistan high commissioner in Kenya was in contact with Kenyan authorities, adding the envoy had solicited services of a lawyer for fulfilling legal requirements