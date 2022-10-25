Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) in-service and retired employees assembled at the Jinnah Stadium on Monday to record their appreciations on Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and PSB President Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari’s decision of terminating the services of Col Asif Zaman (R) from the post of Director General PSB, who was blue-eyed of the previous regime and followed their anti-employees policies. A number of times, the IPC Minster warned him to improve the efficiency but he failed to comply with the directions of the Minister. The policies of former DG were harmful and against the rights of in-service and retired employees. He miserably failed to promote sports rather than found involved in the parallelism of Sports Federations. He also misused the authority, manpower, funds and transport for his personal interest. All the PSB employees assured the IPC Minister and Secretary of working wholeheartedly to implement the policies of the current government for the development of sports in the country. They urged the Minister to investigate the development work initiated by Asif Zaman. They also requested him to appoint next DG from most senior PSB officers, who may run the PSB affairs in professional manners.