Share:

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori sought a report in gang-rape case of a minor girl from a flood-affected family in Karachi on Tuesday.

As per details, the governor sought a report in the gang-rape case of minor girl who belongs to a flood-affected family in the posh area of Karachi.

He further ordered the additional inspector general Sindh(AIG) the arrest of all the culprits involved at the earliest. Such a heinous crime has no place in our society and the culprits involved do not deserve any leniency.

The governor directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to the minor girl.

Earlier, Karachi police swung into action after media reports mounted pressure on the police department to arrest the culprits involved in gang-raping a minor girl in Clifton who belongs to a flood-affected family.

After the airing of media reports of a minor girl gang-raped in a posh area of Karachi, South police swung into action to collect evidence from the incident’s site after spending 24 hours.