Share:

Two newly-elected PPP MNAs take oath.

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to strongly condemn brutal killing of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and demanded transparent investigations into the heinous act. “This House strongly condemns brutal killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and demands fair and transparent investigations to ascertain facts behind the act,” the resolution read out by Federal Minister Shazia Marri said. The House also expressed deepest condolences with Arshad Sharif’s family and journalist community praying that may Allah rest his soul in peace in Jannah. The National Assembly passed the resolution after the journalist covering the National Assembly session staged walkout from the House to lodge protest against Arshad Sharif’s murder. The House offered Fateha for the departed soul of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, officials of security forces and others. Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, condemning killing of Arshad Sharif in Kenya, informed the house the Pakistan embassy has also been closely pursuing the matter while ambassador of Kenya would also be called at Foreign Office to convey Pakistan’s concern. Bilawal said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also made telephone call to President of Kenya and requested for early completion of inquiry into the incident. Other parliamentarians including Federal Minister Sherry Rehman, Agha Rafiullah and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali also condemned murder of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Minister also welcomed two new MNAs of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the House saying that victory of Abdul Hakeem Baloch in Karachi and Ali Musa Gilani in Multan against PTI exposed a person’s so-called popularity. He held responsible Imran Khan responsible for deteriorating economic situation in the country.