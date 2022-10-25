ISLAMABAD - An accountability court of Islamabad on Monday sentenced accused Abdur Rahman Ghazi with rigorous imprisonment for 14 years and imposed Rs936m fine.
Accused Abdul Rehman Ghazi (Ex-Naval Officer) along with his brother Muhammad Mazhar Sultan and brother-in-law Muhammad Musa defrauded general public by falsely projecting his business of importing cars from Japan on high discount rates (10 percent less than market rate). Accused Abdul Rehman Ghazi cheated hundreds of innocent members of general public by not delivering cars and misappropriated their hard earned money amounting to Rs936 million as he was doing fake business of importing cars.
Jahanzaib Mirza, AD/IO filed Reference No. 06/2019 before the accountability court Islamabad against accused persons. The prosecutor Usman Masood vigorously pursued the proceedings in the accountability court. The accountability court sentenced accused Abdur Rehman Ghazi with rigorous imprisonment for 14 years and imposed Rs.936 million fine.
Director General NAB Rawalpindi Farman Ullah has said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption from the country under the dynamic leadership of its Chairman Aftab Sultan so that the motherland could achieve the dream of corruption-free Pakistan as NAB strongly believes in “Accountability for All” policy against corruption.