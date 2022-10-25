Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court of Islam­abad on Monday sentenced ac­cused Abdur Rahman Ghazi with rigorous imprisonment for 14 years and imposed Rs936m fine.

Accused Abdul Rehman Ghazi (Ex-Naval Officer) along with his brother Muhammad Mazhar Sul­tan and brother-in-law Muham­mad Musa defrauded general public by falsely projecting his business of importing cars from Japan on high discount rates (10 percent less than market rate). Accused Abdul Rehman Ghazi cheated hundreds of innocent members of general public by not delivering cars and misap­propriated their hard earned money amounting to Rs936 mil­lion as he was doing fake busi­ness of importing cars.

Jahanzaib Mirza, AD/IO filed Reference No. 06/2019 before the accountability court Islamabad against accused persons. The pros­ecutor Usman Masood vigorously pursued the proceedings in the accountability court. The account­ability court sentenced accused Abdur Rehman Ghazi with rigor­ous imprisonment for 14 years and imposed Rs.936 million fine.

Director General NAB Rawal­pindi Farman Ullah has said that NAB is committed to eradicate cor­ruption from the country under the dynamic leadership of its Chair­man Aftab Sultan so that the moth­erland could achieve the dream of corruption-free Pakistan as NAB strongly believes in “Accountability for All” policy against corruption.