Rome-Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took her first steps on the international stage Sunday, meeting French President Emmanuel Macron just hours after formally taking office.

The two leaders met away from the media for more than an hour in central Rome, after which Macron vowed in a post on Twitter to work together “with dialogue and ambition”.

Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy scored a historic victory in general elections on September 25.

Her new government is the most far-right in Italy since World War II, and takes power at a time of soaring inflation and an energy crisis linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But there are already tensions within her coalition, which includes Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia.

Meloni was forced this week to repeat her support for Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia after Berlusconi was recorded defending President Vladimir Putin.

“We must be united, there are emergencies the country is facing. We have to work together,” the 45-year-old told her first cabinet meeting Sunday. The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government leading the eurozone’s third largest economy has sparked concern among Italy’s allies, particularly in the European Union. But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had a “good first call” Saturday with Meloni, saying she looked forward to “constructive cooperation”.

Meloni’s office described Sunday’s talks with Macron as informal but “friendly and fruitful”, covering the need for urgent and common action on high energy bills, support for Ukraine and migration.

“Meloni and Macron agreed on the willingness to continue to cooperate on the major common challenges at the European level and in respect of mutual national interests,” it said in a statement.