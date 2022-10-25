Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was launched in April 1996 as a party of change. Merit and only merit is the vehicle to move forward which cannot be compromised. In the recent by-elections in the country, Imran Khan (IK) prevailed over the combined opposition. The two losses in Multan and Malir need to be reviewed. According to local party leadership, the loss in Malir was due to massive irregularities. It was blatant nepotism that resulted in the loss of the seat in Multan. The Jilanis and the Qureshis are old rivals in the city of saints. It must be understood that old players cannot deliver change as they are a part of the problem, the way forward is not their forte. IK is fighting for the future of Pakistan, individuals and families should not come in the way.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) , the alliance currently in power, very carefully selected soft targets to test the popularity of IK. Eight National Assembly (NA) and three Punjab Provincial Assembly (PA) seats were carefully selected to test the waters. In a strategic move, IK decided to contest all the NA vacancies except the one in Multan which was handed over to the daughter of the Vice Chairman of the party. Earlier, a PA seat was also handed over to the son who now sits in the Punjab Assembly after resigning from the Federal legislature. Muhammad Ali Jinnah had warned against the menace of nepotism. He refused to see his brother when he saw his visiting card that read; ‘Brother of Quaid-e-Azam’.

Lt-Gen. Attiq-Ur-Rehman the outstanding soldier and individual who opted for Pakistan at the time of partition in his autobiography has narrated an interesting concern of the last British Sipah-e-Salar General Douglas Gracey. “Now we are leaving, you will destroy all the institutions that we built”. Attiq Sb was a graduate of the Sandhurst Military Academy and an outstanding decorated officer. Gracey’s remarks did not sit well with him. He replied; “Pakistan Army has one of the finest officers second to none”. Gracey had done his homework, and he remarked; “Your indulgence in nepotism and favouritism will bring down the institutions”. Unfortunately, this has been the case in the land of the pure. The very first Desi Sipah-e-Salar was selected by compromising merit, and the nation continues to suffer today because of this infringement. In contrast, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had outstanding leadership. First, it was Air Marshal Asghar Khan and then Nur Khan. They not only built PAF as a professional fighting force but also played a pivotal role in the strengthening of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which at one time was the leading air carrier in the world.

Today, merit is being seriously undermined. While PML-N is a party of interests and influence that appoints loyalists, even PTI despite the clear commitment of the Kaptan to enforce merit, fell into this trap by appointing friends and favourites in some important positions. After the resignation of the Chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the authority was handed over to an ex-colleague of the minister in charge without due process. Merit calls for transparency and strict adherence to due process which should never be compromised. Another important appointment of the coordinator General at the Commission for Science and Technology for the Ummah (COMSTECH) was manipulated by the bureaucracy in the PM Secretariat. While the CPEC Authority has been dissolved, COMSTECH continues to be in stagnation. As a party of change, PTI has suffered the loss of its stalwarts. Naeem-ul-Haq also served the movement till his last breath. Under the Kaptan, PTI has outstanding leadership, it’s the management that needs to be improved to ensure delivery through merit at all levels.

Bureaucracy being a chip off the old block has always worked against change and relief to the people. Dr Ishrat Hussain tried his best to introduce reforms but after he departed from the PM Secretariat, his recommendations under the ‘Civil Service Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2020’ have been binned. The old ways are back. Even the focus on merit which existed under the PTI government has been overlooked. Today, enforcement of merit remains a major challenge as individuals in positions of authority and power have moved up the ranks in its absence. I had to take on the mafia that existed in the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) when I took charge in August 2002. Most approved positions were kept vacant to accommodate relatives. As a first step to ensure merit, all vacancies should be filled without delay. Selection boards should be carefully selected and their decisions enforced. Merit lists should be prepared and displayed for all to see.

The loss in Multan should be an eye-opener that should not be repeated. The Secretary General of the party has indicated a thorough review of this lapse. IK is fighting for the future of the country. Common good should come first which only merit can ensure. I remember the words of my late father “When signing an agreement make sure that it will be effective in case of a dispute”. Similarly, for every appointment or award the possibility of violation of merit must be accounted for and reviewed as in the land of the pure there are likely to be infringements and compromises at all stages from shortlisting to final selection. Institutions have to be restored and rebuilt for Pakistan to move forward.