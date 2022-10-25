Share:

WANA - A passer- by was killed and another injured on Monday when a roadside bomb targeting the former head of a pro-government peace committee exploded in the Birmil subdivision of South Waziristan, where violence has recently resurfaced. According to local sources, Taj Gul Wazir, the former head of the peace body, was driving from Angoor Adda to Wana Bazaar when he was targeted by a roadside bomb. He was unharmed in the attack, which killed one bystander and injured another. The deceased man was riding his motorcycle through the area when the blast occurred, killing him on the spot. The explosion also injured one person who was rushed to Wana’s district headquarters hospital. His condition was said to be stable there. The slain person’s identity could not be determined. No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of this report. Confirming the attack, District Police Officer Atiqullah Wazir stated that a contingent of police had been dispatched to the area, where a search operation was conducted. He stated that the police had launched an investigation into the incident. Violence has recently increased in South Waziristan. Earlier on Saturday, a cop was killed and another injured in an attack on a police station and a nearby FC check-post in Birmil’s Azam Warsak neighbourhood.