FAISALABAD - A man was shot dead while four others sustained bullet injuries over old enmity in the jurisdictions of Saddar police station.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 said that Shair Mu­hammad, 70, along with his two son M Tayyab, 45, and M Tahir, 38, and two relatives M Ashraf, 55, and M Zubair, 46, was going to district courts to at­tend hearing of a case when their rivals intercept­ed near Zamzam mills,Satiana road and opened indiscriminate firing.

Tayyab received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while four others suffered injuries and were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospi­tal where their condition was stated to be serious. On receiving information, area police reached the spot and took the body into custodywhereas the accused managed to escape from the scene. During initial interrogation, it came into light that the vic­tims had old property dispute with their rivals due to which both parties implicated each other in liti­gation. Further investigation was under way.

Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted to death while repairing electric water pump at his house within the jurisdictions of Shah Nikdur police limits of Sargodha. Police on Monday said the vic­tim was identified as M Ikraam, resident of Chak 70/172. Police launched investigation.

SEVEN OUTLAWS ARRESTED

Kasur district police on Monday arrested five members of a dacoit gang as well as two drug push­ers and recovered cash,illegal weapons,narcotics from their possession