ISLAMABAD - Journalist and TV anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police in a ‘mistaken identity’ case when was travelling from Magdai town to Nairobi, Kenya, late Sunday night.
The Foreign Office confirmed the death of Arshad Sharif and said Pakistan’s high commissioner to Kenya, along with other officials, reached Chiromo Funeral House in Nairobi where his wife identified Sharif’s body.
A statement released by the National Police Service of Kenya later confirmed the incident.
“At the time of the incident, the deceased was in company of his brother namely Khurram Ahmed. The incident follows a circulation from Pangani Police of a stolen motor vehicle. The officers trailing the motor vehicle towards Magadi alerted police in Magadi who erected a road barrier,” it said.
The police service stated that the deceased’s motor vehicle came upon the police barrier that Sharif’s driver “drove through”. “It is then that they were shot at, fatally injuring late Arshad Sharif.”
The Kenyan police further said that it regretted the incident, adding that the competent authorities were investigating the incident for appropriate action. Later in the day, Chairperson of Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority, Ann Makori, told local media that a “rapid response team” had been dispatched to investigate the killing of the journalist.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif phoned President of Kenya, William Ruto, and expressed serious concern on the part of Pakistani people and journalism fraternity over the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in that country and emphasized on impartial and transparent investigation into the incident.
He also requested the Kenyan President to complete the regulatory procedures for return of Arshad Sharif’s dead body to Pakistan. Expressing his deep regret over the incident, the Kenyan President assured that demands of justice will be fulfilled in the case and an investigative report will be released soon.
He also assured Shehbaz that process of the dead body’s return to Pakistan will be completed at the earliest.
Meanwhile, talking to media, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that the Foreign Office was fully cooperating in Arshad Sharif case.
He condemned the killing and said it was being investigated and Acting Foreign Secretary was in touch with the Kenyan authorities and the High Commissioner in Pakistan.
“We all sympathise with the family of Arshad Sharif. I condole with the family members, friends and colleagues of journalist Arshad Sharif,” he said.
The Foreign Minister said the government fully believed in human rights and freedom of expression. Meanwhile, Foreign Office said the government of Pakistan was actively engaged with the Kenyan authorities at multiple levels for speedy repatriation of the mortal remains of Arshad Sharif.
FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi remain in constant contact to facilitate and expedite the process. “The High Commission will facilitate expeditious repatriation of mortal remains of Arshad Sharif in coordination with the host authorities,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prime minister had taken notice of the incident and instructed the foreign and interior ministries to complete all procedural work at the earliest and conduct an “end-to-end investigation” into the killing.
She instructed the media to verify the information in the incident. “This is beyond politics. Don’t play dirty politics here. A person has lost his life […] think about his family.”
President Dr Arif Alvi termed Sharif’s death a loss for journalism and Pakistan. “May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss,” Alvi said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was deeply saddened. He offered condolences and prayers for the journalist’s family. The military’s public affairs wing also issued a condolence message on what it said was the “unexpected death” of the senior journalist. “May Allah raise the ranks of Arshad Sharif,” the Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.
It also prayed for “courage and fortitude for Sharif’s family in this moment of grief”.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Secretaries for Foreign Affairs and Interior ministries to immediately meet Arshad Sharif’s family. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions while hearing an application seeking a probe into the matter. In this regard, Barrister Shoaib Razzaq moved a petition before the high court requesting formation of a commission to investigate the circumstances under which the senior journalist left the country.
He added that the security agencies should be ordered to liaise with Kenyan agencies for a thorough investigation.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan demanded a judicial inquiry into the murder of Arshad Sharif.
In a statement, Khan demanded that a proper judicial inquiry should be initiated to examine Arshad Sharif’s statements and evidence from other sources.
Imran Khan stated that Arshad’s murder has sent shockwaves across Pakistan