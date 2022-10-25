Share:

LAHORE - French Ambassador Nicolas Galey called on Pun­jab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his of­fice on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest. It was agreed to further promote bilater­al cooperation in the fields of education, tourism, protection of historical places and information technology. The chief minister said that excel­lent friendly relations exist between Pakistan and France and thanked the ambassador for French assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. He said there was need to promote trade and eco­nomic relations between the two countries on a sustainable basis. Some French companies were working in Punjab and the province has a very favorable environment for investment, he added. The French investors should take advantage of investment opportunities in Punjab; they would be provided with all possible facilities, the chief minister promised. It was possible to increase bi­lateral trade by exchanging trade delegations and the delegation of French educational institutions would be welcomed in Punjab, the CM added and disclosed that he took admission to the French cultural centre in Lahore to learn the French lan­guage in the 1970s.

The French ambassador said that a delegation of French educational institutions would visit Punjab soon. The French government would con­tinue to cooperate with the Punjab government for protection of tourism and historical places and this cooperation would be further promoted. Mrs Camelia Galey, wife of the ambassador, head of the economic department Laruent Choption, politi­cal consular Sokrarith Henry, Hussain Elahi MNA, chief secretary, Principal Secretary to CM Muham­mad Khan Bhatti and others were also present.

PUNJAB CM FELICITATES CHINESE PRESIDENT

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on his being elected for the third time.

In a statement issued here, the CM said election of President Xi Jinping for the third time was an expression of the full confidence of the people of China in him. This unique honor is an acknowl­edgment of his devoted services to the nation, he said and noted that Xi Jinping is a sincere friend of Pakistan as well as an eminent world leader.

The Chinese president’s ideology is based on high human values and broad thinking of public interest. Under his leadership, China made great development at very fast pace. He also laid the foundation for a secure future through the avant-garde belt and road project. President Xi Jinping’s brilliant advocacy of economic globalization is based on strong people-to-people ties, he said.