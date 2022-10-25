Share:

Pakistan on Monday proposed the inclusion of “Water Resources Management & Climate Change” as new area of cooperation under the framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for efficient water resources management, development of climate resilient infrastructure.

The proposal was made in the third meeting of Joint Working Group (JWG) between the government of Pakistan and People’s Republic of China held to review the long-term plan of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Pan Jiang through video conference with interval of three years.

Director General of the National Development & Reforms Commission of China, representatives of Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Aviation, Finance, Economic Affairs, Gwadar Port Authority, Gwadar Development Authority as well as representatives of their counterparts in China also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed and summarized the implementation status of the CPEC projects and deliberated upon the future course of action with regard to implementation of the CPEC long-term plan.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with steady progress made on various projects and agreed to start deepening the work done and then execution of the second phase of CPEC, which is focused on Agriculture Cooperation, Industrial Cooperation, Science & Technology, Information Technology and Socio-Economic Development.