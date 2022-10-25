Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s rising star Haider Ali Rizwan became the Asia’s No. 1 U-16 tennis player after the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) released its latest ranking on Monday.

Haider Ali Rizwan, student of LGS Paragon, has become the No 1 ranked Asian tennis player in the Under-16 category. Haider is the first Pakistani player to win the first position in the U-16 ATF Junior Tennis Tour Ranking. He thanked his parents, coach Muhammad Khalid and well wishers for this great achievement and vowed to work harder to earn more laurels for the country at ATF and ITF level.

Haider, who recently lifted the ATF 16&Under Tennis Tour 2022 Leg-1 doubles crown, claimed the first position with 965 points. Pakistan’s another rising star Asim Bilal is at the ninth position in the ranking. Haider also won two golds and one bronze medal in Tajikistan in July and grabbed two silver medals at the Asian event in Uzbekistan.