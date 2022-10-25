Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Experts and Civil Soci­ety have said that Paki­stan witnessed one of the most devastating floods of its recent his­tory in August 2022 due to climate change.

Fiza Qureshi of Indus Consortium, Rukhsana Mubarak member Grow Green Network and PTI district president Saima Tariq at Khawaja Fareed University of Engineer­ing and Information Technology (KFUEIT) on Monday reiterated that as per precipitation, rainfall was recorded more than 1700mm in few towns and approxi­mately 1100mm on av­erage was recorded in the entire country.

“Sometimes we are drowning due to the unexpected monsoon rainfalls, whereas oth­er times we are facing severe and recurring droughts due to rapid climate change phenom­enon,” they added. They said that as per National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 1696 people have died, 12867 become injured, 2048789 houses were damaged, 440 bridges were completely washed away, 13097.98-km of road infrastructure have been damaged, 634,749 population is living in camps and 33 million people has been displaced from their abodes. These all are the worst impacts of climate change on our lives. DDMA, PDMA and NDMA are extensively engaged in responding this disaster but it is far beyond the human and one country’s capacity, they added.

It is a grave concern of the government of Pakistan, civil society, and the private sector about the role of the global north especially the top ten countries who were producing GHG emissions through anthropogenic activi­ties, said Zulfiqar Gabol of KFUEIT. “Millions of people across the country are at risk or were already facing en­ergy and water crises.”